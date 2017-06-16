H2GO: Lelanda s resolution to delay Reverse Osmosis plant a borderline political negligencea

Leland Town Council voted to adopt a resolution last night asking H2GO to delay plans for its new Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant. "In the midst of the current crisis, two well-known and respected professors from North Carolina State and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington have both expressed their concern over the safety of our area's drinking water and have stated that RO could be the solution to the containment problem.

