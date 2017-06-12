Group holds postcard party to oppose seismic blasting
The Cape Fear Group of the Sierra Club hosted a postcard party Wednesday to oppose seismic blasting off the North Carolina coast. Activists met to send postcards expressing their opposition to Gov. Roy Cooper, Rep. David Rouzer, and to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC