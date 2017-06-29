GenX could be a factor for new home buyers
The annual economic and housing report shows that the housing market is looking up for the area, but with threats of GenX in the water we asked if that is playing a role in keeping away prospective home buyers. Wilmington is becoming more of a permanent vacation.
