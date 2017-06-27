Gaston Dance Theatre celebrates 35 years

Gaston Dance Theatre celebrates 35 years

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Mary Frances Forrester and Pat Wall brought their passion for dance to life with the creation of Gaston Dance Theatre. The school, celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, has touched the lives of students, parents and teachers alike in Gaston County during the past three decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 24 Just saying 2
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,929 • Total comments across all topics: 282,074,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC