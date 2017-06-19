For refugees "Wilmington is very welc...

For refugees "Wilmington is very welcoming"

World Refugee Day was June 20 and this weekend, Wilmington Interfaith Refugee Ministry will celebrate refugees who relocated to the Cape Fear Region at an event at the YMCA on Market Street. "Wilmington is very welcoming," said Jocelyn Beam, from Wilmington Interfaith Refugee Ministry.

