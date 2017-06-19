Fleming to lead strength and conditioning for Seahawks
Fleming, who spent the last four years as an assistant coordinator of strength and conditioning at Ole Miss, replaces Pat Murphy, who resigned from UNCW in April to take a job at N.C. State. "I'm really excited about being in Wilmington and getting started," said Fleming.
