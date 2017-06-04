Five earn Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships
Five graduating seniors from Wayne County Public Schools have been chosen recipients of Emmet and Mary Robinson Trust Fund scholarships. The annual awards were set up by the Robinsons to benefit students attending public schools in the district and demonstrate financial need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC