Cobalt Boats adds Off The Hook Yacht ...

Cobalt Boats adds Off The Hook Yacht Sales to dealer network

43 min ago Read more: Boating Industry

Cobalt Boats announced that Off The Hook Yacht Sales LLC has joined its dealer network with a location in Wilmington, North Carolina. Off The Hook is a full-service dealership offering a line of new outboard Cobalt models.

