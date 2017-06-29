Chopt restaurant opening this week in Wilmington
Chopt Creative Salad Company is scheduled to open at 1125 Military Cutoff Road on Friday, but on Thursday, a Chopt Gives Day is scheduled. All customers who make a monetary donation to Chopt's charitable partner, Bitty & Beau's Coffee, will receive a free salad.
