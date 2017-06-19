CFPUA meets with consulting firm to d...

CFPUA meets with consulting firm to discuss GenX options

Frank Styers, the chief operations officer at the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, hosted representatives from a consulting firm on Monday to discuss options for reducing the amount of GenX in the Cape Fear Region's drinking water. Three representatives from Black & Veatch, two in person and one on the phone, met with Styers at the CFPUA's Sweeney Water Treatment Plant in Wilmington.

