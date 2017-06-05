Bradley judge denies motions, refuses to recuse himself
A judge on Monday denied defense motions for a continuance and that he recuse himself in the trial of James Opelton Bradley charged in the 2014 presumed death of a missing Wilmington woman. Bradley, 54, of Wilmington is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. Van Newkirk was last seen April 5, 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC