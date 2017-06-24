Blues music in plenty of supply this ...

Blues music in plenty of supply this weekend in Wilmington

Saturday, 4 blues bands graced the stage at the Rusty Nail in downtown Wilmington. It cost $20 for a ticket, and there was a food truck, cash bar, merchandise, and of course, all the blues music you could possible want.

