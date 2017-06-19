Big inning lifts Marlins over Sharks

A nine-run third inning propelled the Morehead City Marlins to a 14-8 victory over the Wilmington Sharks on Monday. Nick Podkul went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the host Marlins, who totaled 13 hits against Wilmington pitchers in Big Rock Stadium.

