Baron & Budd Investigating Potential Lawsuits Regarding GenX Contamination of Drinking Water

The national law firm of Baron & Budd announced today it is investigating potential lawsuits related to a recent finding that The Chemours Company may have contaminated the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, North Carolina with GenX, a dangerous industrial chemical. Scott Summy, Baron & Budd shareholder and leader of the firm's Environmental Litigation Group, is one of the most successful water contamination litigators in the U.S. His team has won over $1 billion for clients and protected the drinking water of millions of Americans.

