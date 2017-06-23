Baron & Budd Investigating Potential Lawsuits Regarding GenX Contamination of Drinking Water
The national law firm of Baron & Budd announced today it is investigating potential lawsuits related to a recent finding that The Chemours Company may have contaminated the Cape Fear River in Wilmington, North Carolina with GenX, a dangerous industrial chemical. Scott Summy, Baron & Budd shareholder and leader of the firm's Environmental Litigation Group, is one of the most successful water contamination litigators in the U.S. His team has won over $1 billion for clients and protected the drinking water of millions of Americans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX
|16 hr
|Just saying
|2
|Pain Help (Apr '14)
|Jun 16
|Mopargirl
|4
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May '17
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC