Alliance crafts new jobs program

A group of community organizations has formed an alliance to bring a program designed to help chronically unemployed adults overcome barriers to employment and land jobs. Hometown Hires, which was started in Wilmington, is a program in partnership with the Upper Coastal Plain Learning Council that works to address generational poverty by creating job opportunities for the unemployed in Eastern North Carolina.

