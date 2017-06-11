Alliance crafts new jobs program
A group of community organizations has formed an alliance to bring a program designed to help chronically unemployed adults overcome barriers to employment and land jobs. Hometown Hires, which was started in Wilmington, is a program in partnership with the Upper Coastal Plain Learning Council that works to address generational poverty by creating job opportunities for the unemployed in Eastern North Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|jason mullis (Jun '13)
|May 30
|Someone who knows
|9
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|May 14
|Vlad
|4
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC