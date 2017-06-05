All girls charter school will double ...

All girls charter school will double in size for 2017-2018 school year

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Wilmington's only all-girl charter school will double in size when it opens its doors in the fall. According to its website, GLOW's "whole girl" focus offers a learning environment that nurtures the emotional and physical and academic facets of each student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Egypt
  5. Notre Dame
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,910 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC