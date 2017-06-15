After opening statements, victima s m...

After opening statements, victima s mother takes stand in James Bradley trial

This morning, James Bradley walked stoically into court to stand trial for first degree murder in the death of Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk. During opening statements, Bradley watched the jury carefully and showed no emotion as prosecutors described his story of the night Van Newkirk went missing.

