Abandoned hotel in North Carolina undergoes demolition
Demolition began on a hotel in Five Points, North Carolina, after years of vacancy, a report by the Sun Journal says . The building was sold to Kepri Hospitality LLC of Morrsiville, North Carolina, in October 2014 for $184,000, but nothing happened at the former Days Hotel building.
