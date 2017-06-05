Abandoned hotel in North Carolina und...

Abandoned hotel in North Carolina undergoes demolition

Demolition began on a hotel in Five Points, North Carolina, after years of vacancy, a report by the Sun Journal says . The building was sold to Kepri Hospitality LLC of Morrsiville, North Carolina, in October 2014 for $184,000, but nothing happened at the former Days Hotel building.

