2nd Democrat announces run for Rouzer...

2nd Democrat announces run for Rouzera s US House seat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

It looks like there will be a Democratic Party primary in southeastern North Carolina next year for Congress after a second candidate threw his hat into the ring to try and unseat the incumbent Republican. Jonah Gardner, a computer programmer and IT professional, announced his intention to run next year for the 7th District US House seat currently held by Rep. David Rouzer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NC starts Chemours investigation over GenX Jun 16 funfundvierzig 1
Pain Help (Apr '14) Jun 16 Mopargirl 4
jason mullis (Jun '13) May 30 Someone who knows 9
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May '17 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,997,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC