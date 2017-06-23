2nd Democrat announces run for Rouzera s US House seat
It looks like there will be a Democratic Party primary in southeastern North Carolina next year for Congress after a second candidate threw his hat into the ring to try and unseat the incumbent Republican. Jonah Gardner, a computer programmer and IT professional, announced his intention to run next year for the 7th District US House seat currently held by Rep. David Rouzer.
