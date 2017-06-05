1954 Azalea Open winner, Bob Toski re...

1954 Azalea Open winner, Bob Toski returns to Wilmington

13 hrs ago

On Wednesday, Toski made the trip back to Wilmington for the first time in more than 60 years to speak to members of the Cape Fear Country Club, and receive the plaque from his 1954 championship. The 90-year-old still has fond memories of Wilmington, and playing at Cape Fear.

