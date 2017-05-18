Writing, photo workshop for active duty military, veteran
Invisible Wounds of War Project, in partnership with The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, is offering free workshops for veterans and active duty military. The workshops are free, but pre-registration is required by email or phone.
