Wrightsville Beach School students explore local history at fair - Lumina News
Students at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School presented different views of local history during its local history fair on Friday, April 28. The exhibits included several local and North Carolina locations, including businesses on Wrightsville Beach. In her presentation, Ella Boyer reported on King Neptune restaurant, the Wrightsville Beach establishment which is the oldest continually operated restaurant in New Hanover County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lumina News.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC