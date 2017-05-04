Wrightsville Beach School students ex...

Wrightsville Beach School students explore local history at fair - Lumina News

Students at Wrightsville Beach Elementary School presented different views of local history during its local history fair on Friday, April 28. The exhibits included several local and North Carolina locations, including businesses on Wrightsville Beach. In her presentation, Ella Boyer reported on King Neptune restaurant, the Wrightsville Beach establishment which is the oldest continually operated restaurant in New Hanover County.

