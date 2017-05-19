WPD gets warrants to charge truck driver with bicyclista s death

Megan McClellan died on May 15, 2017, when a tractor trailer while she was riding her bike in Wilmington. WPD says it will charge Jamar Cunninham, 24, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and an unsafe movement violation in connection to the crash that killed Megan McClellan on S. 17th Street.

