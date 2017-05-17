WPD: Charges unlikely in crash that killed newlywed
Megan McClellan died on May 15, 2017, when a tractor trailer while she was riding her bike in Wilmington. Wilmington Police spokeswomen Linda Thompson and Cathryn Lindsay both told WWAY the investigation is still open, but they do not believe any charges will be brought forward.
