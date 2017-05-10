Wilmington teen accused of strangling two kittens found in shallow grave

A Wilmington teenager is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly strangled two kittens that were found in a shallow grave. According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers received a 911 call around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday alerting them to a possible animal abuse incident that occurred at a home on Graham Street.

