Wilmington teen accused of strangling two kittens found in shallow grave
A Wilmington teenager is facing animal cruelty charges after he allegedly strangled two kittens that were found in a shallow grave. According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers received a 911 call around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday alerting them to a possible animal abuse incident that occurred at a home on Graham Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC