Wilmington Police Receive more than $24,000 in Naloxone Injectors
The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition donated more than $24,000 worth of auto-inject naloxone to the Wilmington Police Department last month. The injectors will replace the agency's expired supply of naloxone.
