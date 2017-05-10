Wilmington man who ran from police pleads guilty

A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 5 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to drug charges in New Hanover County Superior Court. Kevin Barton, 25, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams and one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.