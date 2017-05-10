Wilmington man who ran from police pleads guilty
A Wilmington man was sentenced to at least 5 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to drug charges in New Hanover County Superior Court. Kevin Barton, 25, of Wilmington, pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine more than 28 grams but less than 200 grams and one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16)
|Thu
|PRB
|3
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC