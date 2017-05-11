Wilmington man accused of using Pokem...

Wilmington man accused of using Pokemon Go to meet, sexually assault child

12 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Jason Northway, 50, is charged with statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says it's possible there are more victims out there.

Wilmington, NC

