Wilmington man accused of using Pokemon Go to meet, sexually assault child
Jason Northway, 50, is charged with statutory sex offense with a child under the age of 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office says it's possible there are more victims out there.
