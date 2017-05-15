Wilmington City Council clashes over short-term rentals
"Today we brought forward something that would prohibit them in residential districts or allow them with a separation requirement," said Christine Hughes, Wilmington's Senior Planner. One councilman wanted to ban whole house rentals in residential areas all together, while another thinks Wilmington needs to go along with the times and allow them everywhere.
