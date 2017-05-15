Wilmington City Council clashes over ...

Wilmington City Council clashes over short-term rentals

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

"Today we brought forward something that would prohibit them in residential districts or allow them with a separation requirement," said Christine Hughes, Wilmington's Senior Planner. One councilman wanted to ban whole house rentals in residential areas all together, while another thinks Wilmington needs to go along with the times and allow them everywhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) Sun Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,479 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC