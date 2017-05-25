Where are Eastern NCa s population sw...

Where are Eastern NCa s population sweet spots?

North Carolina's urban and suburban areas continue to boom, according to census data released this week, even as many rural areas continue to lose population. On the state's eastern side, the rapidly growing southeast corner continued to see signs of progress, while military communities also continued to grow.

