What Trumpa s offshore drilling plans means for N.C. coast

President Donald Trump's move last week to expand offshore drilling in the Atlantic and Arctic oceans rekindles the debate over the viability of oil-and-gas drilling and seismic testing off the coast of North Carolina. Trump's executive order calls for the Department of Interior to return hundreds of miles of federal waters back to eligibility for offshore drilling, areas that were marked off-limits by the Obama Administration just last year.

