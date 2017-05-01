UNCW receives largest gift ever, $5M -

The Robesonian

The University of North Carolina at Wilmington says it's received the largest corporate gift in its history, a $5 million commitment from a company that serves the pharmaceutical industry and was founded by a former school administrator and faculty member. A news release from UNCW on Monday said the gift from Quality Chemical Laboratories will support the development of new programs related to pharmaceutical sciences and chemistry.

Wilmington, NC

