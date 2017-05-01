UNCW receives largest gift ever, $5M -
The University of North Carolina at Wilmington says it's received the largest corporate gift in its history, a $5 million commitment from a company that serves the pharmaceutical industry and was founded by a former school administrator and faculty member. A news release from UNCW on Monday said the gift from Quality Chemical Laboratories will support the development of new programs related to pharmaceutical sciences and chemistry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC