Traffic Alert: Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and Isabel Holmes Bridge to open this morning
If you're driving between Leland and Wilmington this morning, be prepared for traffic backups near the bridges over the Cape Fear River. The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge is scheduled to go up at 8:45 a.m. and the Isabel Holmes Bridge will follow a few minutes after, at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning.
