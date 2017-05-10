Tidal Creek Co-op has been considering a second location for years.
The Board of Directors sent out a note to members this week indicating that they will work to make the Oleander Drive location for the co-op more financially stable, while still considering future growth. The directors have been discussing a possible expansion or relocation into downtown Wilmington for years.
Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
