The Hemp Farmacy opens second Wilming...

The Hemp Farmacy opens second Wilmington location

Saturday

The Hemp Farmacy's mission is to help better serve individuals who are looking for a more natural and holistic way to help treat daily wellness and medical conditions with CBD products. We have been overwhelmed with the amount of support from everyone, and are so grateful to be able to offer a second location of natural alternatives to the east coast," said Christina Sessoms, Hemp Farmacy Manager/CBD Educator.

