The clubs Brian Harman used to win the Wells Fargo Championship
Brian Harman walks on the third green during round two of the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club on May 5, 2017 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Brian Harman made a 28-foot bomb at the par-5 18th hole at Eagle Point G.C. in Wilmington, N.C., that gave him the stroke he needed to win the Wells Fargo Championship.
