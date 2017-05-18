Techno-leap to balancing & rationing ...

Techno-leap to balancing & rationing Eartha s resources: In a brave...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Enter Stage Right

At Lapetus Solutions in Wilmington, North Carolina, several insurance companies are testing new technology that pairs facial analytics with additional data to estimate life expectancy. The good news: It's believed a single selfie can detect early signs of disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enter Stage Right.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,797 • Total comments across all topics: 281,186,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC