Teacher of the Week: Austin Adams
Austin Adams' son Miles thinks his dad is "like Han Solo from 'Star Wars'" so he got to tag along to see his father be Teacher of the Week. Mr. Adams is a teacher at Forest Hills Global Elementary School in Wilmington and his son is not his only fan.
