Take a deep breath

For the first time in the 18-year history of the American Lung Association's annual State of the Air report, a North Carolina city has been included among the nation's cleanest. Wilmington was one of six cities with no ozone or high particle pollution days between 2013 and 2015 while also ranking among the 25 cities with the lowest year-round particle levels.
