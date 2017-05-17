StarNews: New Hanover County to pay W...

StarNews: New Hanover County to pay Wilmington $36,500 for Wells Fargo parking

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Although considered a resounding success for the city and county, a last-minute parking solution to accommodate the tremendous turnout during the Wells Fargo Championship is going to cost New Hanover County an estimated $36,500. On Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council passed a resolution acknowledging the county's intention to repay financial losses accrued from May 4-7, when the city allowed free parking at several downtown decks, including Market Street, Second Street and the Wilmington Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC