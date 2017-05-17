StarNews: New Hanover County to pay Wilmington $36,500 for Wells Fargo parking

Although considered a resounding success for the city and county, a last-minute parking solution to accommodate the tremendous turnout during the Wells Fargo Championship is going to cost New Hanover County an estimated $36,500. On Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council passed a resolution acknowledging the county's intention to repay financial losses accrued from May 4-7, when the city allowed free parking at several downtown decks, including Market Street, Second Street and the Wilmington Convention Center.

