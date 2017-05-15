Sinbad, ZZ Top coming to Wilmington in July, October

Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center will host shows by a legendary comedian and a Hall of Fame rock and roll band this summer and fall. Sinbad, who is ranked by Comedy Central as one of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time, is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. ZZ Top will play at the CFCC venue on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The group, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, lays claim to being the longest running major rock band with its original personnel intact.

