Sinbad, ZZ Top coming to Wilmington i...

Sinbad, ZZ Top coming to Wilmington in July, October

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WECT-TV Wilmington

Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center will host shows by a legendary comedian and a Hall of Fame rock and roll band this summer and fall. Sinbad, who is ranked by Comedy Central as one of the 100 greatest stand-up comedians of all time, is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on July 28 at 7:30 p.m. ZZ Top will play at the CFCC venue on Oct. 5 at 7:30 p.m. The group, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 by Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, lays claim to being the longest running major rock band with its original personnel intact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) Sun Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,044,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC