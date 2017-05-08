Self-Storage Finance Company Live Oak...

Self-Storage Finance Company Live Oak Bank Releases Interactive Video for Customer Education

Wilmington, N.C.-based Live Oak Bank has launched an interactive video designed to educate viewers about self-storage financing. The lender has integrated 12 original videos into a single platform that allows users to explore four categories: self-storage lending, loan terms and use of proceeds, tips to operate a successful storage business, and information specific to Live Oak.

