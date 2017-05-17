Ralph Evangelous signing off on LEAD

Ralph Evangelous signing off on LEAD

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

Wilmington police, the District Attorney's office and agencies that work with overcoming addictions, signed a joint memorandum to implement a new program. "It allows us to try to get the treatment option out there quickly, rather than incarcerate for minor, low level crimes," Police Chief Ralph Evangelous said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC