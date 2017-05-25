Raleigh roundup: House releases preliminary budget Updated at
The state House hasn't released its full budget proposal yet, but this week lawmakers got the chance to see the priorities set out by budget writers and how it compares to the Senate budget. One of the clear differences between the two budgets is that the House's proposed budget restores the education funding cuts included in the Senate's budget that hit low-income counties.
