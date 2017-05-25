Raleigh roundup: House releases preli...

Raleigh roundup: House releases preliminary budget Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

The state House hasn't released its full budget proposal yet, but this week lawmakers got the chance to see the priorities set out by budget writers and how it compares to the Senate budget. One of the clear differences between the two budgets is that the House's proposed budget restores the education funding cuts included in the Senate's budget that hit low-income counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mikal Cogswell "my-kal" (Apr '16) May 14 Vlad 4
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Syria
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 281,312,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC