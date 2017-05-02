Pastor on homeless man murdered: a He...

Pastor on homeless man murdered: a He had a leadership rolea

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The homeless community in Wilmington is mourning the loss of a friend, a leader, and someone they all knew very well. Those who knew Steve Barton say he had a pretty big impact on his community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wilmington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam! Mar '17 mayra 1
Thinking of moving the Wilmington. Mar '17 Jonl34 1
News How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15) Mar '17 MOOR 11
Who is pig that told uber driver Mar '17 Citizen 1
Ebonee Spears (Feb '16) Mar '17 dgrace51 12
lookin for that horse (Oct '14) Feb '17 CharlieeeeM 3
New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Wilmington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wilmington Forum Now

Wilmington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wilmington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Wilmington, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC