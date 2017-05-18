NC officials warn against deadly heroin known as gray death
Robert Childs, the executive director of the North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition, said drug users he works with have confirmed seeing the drug in Greensboro and Asheville, and that he wouldn't be surprised if it appears in our area. "We've seen a lot of fentanyl-laced drugs in the drug user community in Wilmington and Brunswick County in the last year and a half.
