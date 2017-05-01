Murder suspects make first court appearance

The two men accused of killing a homeless man in Wilmington last week made their first court appearance this morning. Eric Nathan Partin, 26, and Jaquan Orlando Copeland, 25, are both charged with first degree murder in the death of Steven Robert Barton, 47. During Partin's and Copeland's court appearance, the judge assigned them a public defender and ordered them held without bond.

