'Mr. Roberts' to be Performed on the Deck of the Battleship North Carolina
Thalian Association Community Theatre has slated open auditions for a much anticipated theatrical event, Mister Roberts, to be staged on the fantail of the USS North Carolina. The production, directed by Artistic Director Chandler Davis, runs July 4th through July 23rd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wilmington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a dental patient for the boards exam!
|Mar '17
|mayra
|1
|Thinking of moving the Wilmington.
|Mar '17
|Jonl34
|1
|How to Accessorize a Room (Sep '15)
|Mar '17
|MOOR
|11
|Who is pig that told uber driver
|Mar '17
|Citizen
|1
|Ebonee Spears (Feb '16)
|Mar '17
|dgrace51
|12
|lookin for that horse (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|CharlieeeeM
|3
|New Brunswick Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
Find what you want!
Search Wilmington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC