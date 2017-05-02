Motorcyclist killed in crash, car passenger hurt identified
WPD spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay says Dre Garion Jordan, 33, of Castle Hayne died in the crash. Virginia Whiting Kuhn, 52, of Wilmington remains in critical condition, police say.
