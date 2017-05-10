Mother of special-needs boy thanks another mom for sweet moment - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC The mother of a son with special needs took to Facebook to thank another mom for a thoughtful act of kindness and a great piece of parenting. Leah Carroll thanked the anonymous woman who brought her children over to meet her son when they were curious about why her son, Malachi, was in a wheelchair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.